Nothing beats change, whether in sports or technology, like competition and such a race appears to be fully underway between New York and New Jersey when it comes to AI.

On Tuesday, both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Gov. Phil Murphy cited the importance of AI in their State of the State addresses. Gov. Hochul wants to make New York the leader in artificial intelligence research and development. She proposed the creation of Empire AI––a consortium that would include seven founding institutions and be funded with more than $400 million in public and private investments.

Gov. Murphy’s plan for AI development was not as itemized as Gov. Hochul’s. He announced an “AI moonshot” of getting leaders in technology on board to bring research and development to the state. “Whatever the challenge, we are going to harness generative AI to unlock a new generation of possibilities,” he said. “The future of generative AI has yet to be written and New Jersey can be the author. If we do not take the lead on AI, I guarantee you someone else will.”

The governor is probably very much aware of New York and other states’ aspirations on AI and, “We may be a small state, but we have always thought and acted big. And it is time to start thinking and acting big about generative AI.”

So, in effect, the race is on, and both may be leagues behind California where Silicon Valley and other tech giants are in cahoots with the state and its educational institutions.

In this race, we wonder what the various chatbots and AI sites have to say about New Jersey and New York.

A few contacts said they have no real-time information, especially for requests after 2021. But ChatGPT had this to say about the plans. Several factors have to be considered: Objectives and priorities; implementation strategy, funding and resources, ethical considerations, and track records.

In short, there is little profundity here and perhaps we will learn more about the states’ success and how their commitments to AI can deliver more information.

