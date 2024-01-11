Recent data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), analyzed by The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University reveals that twelve immigration detention centers across the United States are each holding an average daily population (ADP) exceeding 1,000 detainees.



Predominantly located in the South and Southwest, these facilities include five in Texas, two in Louisiana, and one each in Arizona, California, Georgia, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania.



ADP is a fiscal year average and does not reflect the total number of migrants currently detained. Leading the list in terms of ADP is the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, accommodating 1,868 individuals, closely followed by the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall with 1,659 detainees.



Both are operated by private contractors. The Stewart Detention Center in Georgia, another privately run facility, ranks fourth with an ADP of 1,514. The Adams County Detention Center in Mississippi, 1,594, and the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana (1,483), round out the top five, both publicly owned but contracted to ICE.



Other facilities with notable ADP figures include the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, Otay Mesa Detention Center in California, Karnes County Immigration Processing Center in Texas, Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Pennsylvania, Montgomery Processing Center in Texas, Port Isabel SPC in Texas, and Jackson Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana. Detailed ADP statistics for all ICE facilities are available through TRAC’s website.



As of December 31, 2023, the total number of detained immigrants stands at 37,131. TRAC reports indicate an increase in the overall number of detainees and in the duration of detention stays. Notably, 66.8% of the detainees, or 24,796 individuals, have no criminal record.



Texas remains the primary state for housing ICE detainees in FY 2024. In November 2023 alone, ICE and CBP booked 17,693 people into detention. Concurrently, ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) programs are monitoring 194,797 families and individuals, with San Francisco’s area office overseeing the highest numbers.

Additional Data Highlights Border Patrol Arrest Trends In FY 2024

Recent enforcement statistics from the U.S. Border Patrol for Fiscal Year 2024 show a diverse range of offenses among arrested non-citizen criminals. Fiscal year 2024 began on October 1, 2023 and will end on September 30, 2024.



The predominant reason for arrests this fiscal year, amounting to 1,954 instances, is criminal entry or re-entry. The second most common offense is driving under the influence, with 490 arrests recorded.



Contrary to some right-wing political narratives and analyses, the data indicate that sexual offense arrests among immigrants are significantly lower compared to those for traffic violations, totaling only 36 so far this fiscal year. In terms of more severe crimes, there have been 6 arrests for homicide and manslaughter, and 48 for illegal weapons possession, transport, or trafficking. Drug-related offenses, including possession and trafficking, account for 308 arrests.



Other notable categories include 131 arrests for burglary, robbery, larceny, theft, and fraud, while those apprehended for assault, battery, and domestic violence total 188. These data provide a factual basis for understanding the nature of criminal activities among the non-citizen immigrant population intercepted by Border Patrol.

Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focusing on Black immigrant issues.

