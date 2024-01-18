The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will take place next week in Columbus, Ohio. Among the competitors are five Black skaters hoping to make their mark on the sport and even grab a piece of history.

The novice ice dance field includes Anaelle Kouevi and Yann Homawoo, who, should they win, will be the first Black team to garner a national ice dance title. Regardless of placement, Joel Savary, founder of Diversify Ice Foundation, hopes that Kouevi and Homawoo will become Diversify Ice ambassadors.

Junior ice dancer Kristina Bland, who skates with fellow University of Michigan student Matthew Sperry, hopes to be the first Black ice dancer to earn a medal in the junior ice dance event since 1993. Bland recently joined Alpha Kappa Alpha (one of the Divine Nine Black sororities and fraternities). Already balancing school and skating, it took extra effort to make time to join the sorority, but she was inspired by the service component.

“As I crossed last semester right before break, we did have 12 days of service,” Bland said. “Volunteering at homeless shelters and food pantries was really fulfilling. It put me in a good spirit for the holiday season. I’m looking forward to doing a lot more service events [this semester] and giving back to the community.”

Sperry said he and Bland are looking forward to reaching their peak at the U.S. Championships. They have received good technical scores and are now honing their interpretation and presentation. “We’ve been pushing hard in the components — (artistry), skating skills areas,” he said.

Senior women’s competitor Starr Andrews, who became the first African American woman since Debi Thomas in 1988 to earn a spot on the podium last year, is looking for another medal. Savary said it’s exciting that Andrews will skate to Beyoncé’s music for her short program.

In senior pairs, Mark Sadusky, a Diversify Ice ambassador, is seeking a podium finish with partner Nica Digerness and a spot on the U.S. team for the World Championships.

Savary is eagerly looking forward to seeing these competitors perform. “[In] skating, I think the landscape is changing,” said Savary. “Throughout the various ranks, we’re seeing more skaters of diverse backgrounds entering the qualifying events. That is going to create a point where we will start to see more diversity at the championship level.”

