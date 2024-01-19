The Bronx County Committee nominates attorney Landon Dais to run in a special election to replace outgoing 77th District Democratic Assembly Member Latoya Joyner, according to reports.

At a meeting Thursday night, the county committee voted unanimously to nominate Dais as the Democratic nominee to run for the seat. Joyner announced her resignation on Jan. 4. Gov. Kathy Hochul scheduled the special election for Feb. 13.

“We are proud to congratulate Landon Dais on his nomination by his neighbors-the County Committee members of the 77th Assembly District,” said committee chairman and State Sen. Jamaal Bailey. “I thank the County Committee members for their service and active participation in democracy. Landon is not just a longtime community member but also someone who brings a rich educational background and an unwavering drive to address the unique needs of this district.”

Dais gained experience as a political strategist, working on federal, state, and municipal campaigns before becoming an attorney. More recently, he’s been influential in the future of cannabis laws and policies. Dais previously worked as a project manager and engineer at major construction firms.

An alumnus of Hofstra Law School, Dais also holds degrees from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning & Preservation and Morehouse College. He currently serves as vice chair of the Bronx County Committee.

Like this: Like Loading...