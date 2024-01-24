Some voices define an era within the confines of R&B, and Dave Hollister is undoubtedly one of them. Hollister’s soulful voice has left an indelible mark on the music industry, from his roots in the platinum-selling R&B quartet Blackstreet to a flourishing solo career. Hits like “My Favorite Girl” and “One Woman Man” resonate with audiences, making him a timeless figure in music.

Born into a family steeped in musical talent, including cousins K-Ci and JoJo Haley, Calvin Richardson, and Fantasia Barrino, Hollister’s journey was destined for greatness. His distinctive voice emerged in the ’90s and continues to captivate audiences today. The trajectory of his solo career soared with the gold-selling album “Ghetto Hymns,” featuring the chart-topping single “My Favorite Girl.”

Hollister’s musical evolution extends beyond classic R&B; he has embraced the gospel world with albums like “The Book of David: Vol. 1 The Transition” and “Witness Protection.” One standout release, “Chicago Winds: The Saga Continues,” showcased the growth and wisdom he gained throughout his musical odyssey.

However, Hollister is not just a musician but a man of transformation. Overcoming struggles with substance abuse, he found solace in becoming a pastor. Now, he embarks on the “Matters of the Heart Tour,” a poignant journey he reflected on in an exclusive interview with the National Newspaper Publisher’s Association’s (NNPA) “Let It Be Known,” hosted by NNPA’s social media correspondent Totally Randie.

At 55, Hollister reflected on the surprise of being labeled an “OG” (Original Gangster) in the industry. “Kind of a shock to me when they say you can’t mention R&B without me; I never aspired to be a star; I just really wanted to put my feelings on record and hopefully change someone’s life.”

He dismisses aspirations of stardom, expressing a genuine desire to share his feelings and impact someone’s life through his music. In discussing his age and the “OG” label, Hollister humorously notes, “I’m an OG now, that’s crazy, they call me an OG. I turned 55 in August, and I still feel like OGs are Frankie Beverly, Charlie Wilson, and Ron Isley types.”

The tour, aptly named “Matters of the Heart,” delves into Hollister’s experiences, including his two divorces. He candidly discusses the toll it took and the realization that personal growth is crucial for relationship success. “When we start looking at us in a relationship, we have a better percentage rate of making it.”

In his intimate City Winery setting, Hollister revisits familiar tunes, allowing his audience to connect with the music they love. Despite requests for new material, he values giving fans what they paid for and cherishes the connection with his supporters.

“To sum it up, [R&B music] is missing heart,” Hollister remarked. “They go viral when they’re talking about [the anatomy] and [sex acts], or getting money. The funny thing to me is that, at my concerts, there are 25, 27, and 30-year-olds, and I know they’re there because of their parents. Their parents listen to my music.”

Beyond music, Hollister shared personal aspects of his life, from his love of cigars and pipes to reflections on relationships. As a hopeless romantic, he acknowledges the joys of being in a committed partnership and the challenges of navigating the single life after six years of solitude.

“I’m not meant to be alone. I am a hopeless romantic with the right one,” Hollister insisted. “I enjoyed being married … when you get to this part of our life, it seems more emotional for us now. Sex means more to me now because I have to have some kind of attachment. It’s about the connection.”

Hollister’s journey involves resilience, growth, and a commitment to genuine connections. As he continues to touch the hearts of fans on the “Matters of the Heart Tour,” his music remains a testament to the enduring power of soulful storytelling in the world of R&B.

Click here for more information about Hollister’s current concert tour.

