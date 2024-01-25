As Governor Kathy Hochul set the date for the 77th Assembly District special election to replace former Assemblymember Latoya Joyner on Tuesday, Feb. 13, vice chair of the Bronx County Committee and attorney Landon Dais was unanimously nominated to run.

“I’m inspired by the legacy of the 77th: Aurelia Green, Vanessa Gibson, and Latoya Joyner,” said Dais. “The fact that they are entrusting me with their endorsement to fill their shoes is an honor I can never repay.”

A New York native, Dais is a community leader, legal expert, and advocate for social justice, with a deep-rooted commitment to the Highbridge community. He said he didn’t have plans to run before Joyner resigned and is thankful for the chance to represent the district.

“I’m not taking the special election for granted,” said Dais. “I’m going to knock on doors. I’m going to phone-bank. I’m going to engage the youth and the seniors and everyone in between. My goal is to make sure the 77th has a representative that is going to fight for them in Albany.”

Dais said he is focusing his platform on addressing housing and food insecurity, illegal dumping, senior safety, and public safety.

“My goal is always to protect our seniors,” he said, speaking about some constituents falling victim to scams in the area.

Dais began his educational journey at Fordham Prep in the Bronx, which laid the foundation for his commitment to public service. He earned a BA in business management from Morehouse College, an MS in real estate development from Columbia University, and a JD (juris doctor) from the Hofstra Law School. Dais is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated.

Before embarking on his legal career, Dais worked and volunteered on political campaigns in several states, including Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, and Virginia.

He is the owner of Dais Associates Consulting LLC, a firm dedicated to helping small businesses and nonprofits expand their influence in New York. His wife, Rosie, serves on Bronx Community Board 4.

As a Highbridge resident, Dais leads the Highbridge Heights Homeowners Association, started a Black & Latino fathers’ support group called Brunch of Dads, organizes community cleanups and voter outreach programs in his area, and is a youth baseball coach to 4- to 9-year-olds.

“I want to make sure our sports programs are expanded in the area and make sure that financial obligations are not a barrier so the community can access these amazing programs,” said Dais.

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member and writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

