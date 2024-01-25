There is a touching, funny and boldly told true story playing at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street) called “Make Me Gorgeous!” This incredible production tells the story of Kenneth “Mr. Madam” Marlowe. The new play by Donnie has additional material by Wade McCollum, the solo performer who brings the show to glorious life. In addition to writing, Donnie is also the director. “Make Me Gorgeous” introduces the audience to Kenneth, who was born in the Midwest and quickly realizes that he is not like the other boys; he likes to get dolled up. The audience hears about the life he lived with his alcoholic mother and his father who left them. As Kenneth grows up, he finds refuge in his local church, but it is not somewhere his mother wants him. Sent to live with his aunt and uncle, Kenneth finds himself suddenly among young, gay, cross-dressing prostitutes. He feels at home and they accept him for who he is. Over the course of the play Kenneth often breaks the fourth wall and interacts with audience members.

Sitting in the audience, up close and personal with this extremely talented McCollum, you get a sense of the love, respect and appreciation that the star actor holds for Mr. Madam. Kenneth is someone who has a range of experiences in life including being a male prostitute, a kept-man, and a hairdresser. Kenneth is someone who found acceptance from people in the gay community. As much as his family would try to separate him from them, he always finds his way back. Though he becomes a very successful dancer/stripper and earns quite a good living, with this occupation comes risks. Kenneth goes through many ups and downs, but always manages to get back on his feet. He also does make-up for morticians, and hair for celebrities like Phyllis Diller, Lucille Ball and others. He lives in different places from San Francisco to New Orleans. He even works for a gangster. One of the worst things to happen to Kenneth is getting drafted into the military. What happened to him there is unimaginable in the cruelty and abuse realm. No matter what trials he faces, however, he is able to regain his dignity and reinvent himself. Eventually he decides to write a book about his journey in life as a gay man, a book that inspired the LBGTQIA community. Writing also allows him to deal with the demons in his life. The final choice Kenneth “Mr. Madam” makes is groundbreaking.

This play is full of joy, laughter, sadness, anguish, loss, but then triumph!

McCollum is a force to be reckoned with. He delivers Kenneth’s story with great strength, incredible and vivid transitions between all types of characters and his singing voice is both masculine and feminine when called for. He also has a captivating stage presence that beckons attention and pleases the senses. Everything about this production will make you realize the importance of Kenneth “Mr. Madam” Marlowe to the LGBTQIA community because he is a source of pride, acceptance, and a hero for all he endured and accomplished. McCollum has the audience almost eating out of his hand as he meticulously delivers the charm, beauty, sexiness and humanity of this character. McCollum will portray this role through the end of January. This production has marvelous costumes by Jeffrey Hinshaw, set design by Walt Spangler, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ien DeNio. “Make Me Gorgeous” is absolutely glorious! The show has also been extended to run February 1-25, during which time the role of Kenneth will be portrayed by Darius Rose aka Jackie Cox. For more information visit gorgeousplay.com.

