The EXONERATED 5’s Dr. Yusef Salaam Credit: Contributed photo

Video released by the NYPD shows newly-elected City Councilman and Exonerated Five member Yusef Salaam being pulled over by an officer. Salaam said in light of the incident, he is no longer participating in the police ride-along planned by Mayor Eric Adams in an effort to prevent the City Council from overriding his veto of the How Many Stops Act.

In a 41-second video of the incident posted on X (formally Twitter) by the NYPD, an officer is seen stopping Salaam, who had his wife and children in his vehicle, on Jan. 26 in Harlem. The officer asks Salaam to roll down his back window. Salaam identified himself to officer as an elected official and the officer leaves. Salaam asked why he was being stopped and the officer replied, “We’re done here.”

Here is body-worn camera video of the interaction: pic.twitter.com/abtir5YNXk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 27, 2024

In a statement, Salaam said he is no long participating in the police ride-along and that the incident highlights the need for better understanding of what citizens experience when subjected to police stops. Salaam serves as chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee.

RELATED: Bill of Fights: Mayor’s veto of criminal justice reform legislation faces potential City Council override

“The fact that the officer provide a rationale for the stop, which would have been legal at ‘level 3’ (with reasonable suspicion) or higher as required for vehicles stops, calls into question how the NYPD justifies its stops of New Yorkers and highlights the need for greater transparency to ensure they are constitutional,” he said.

In a statement released by the NYPD, the department said Salaam was pulled over because he had dark tint windows beyond the legal limit. They said the officer conducted himself “professionally and respectfully” and referenced procedures in place after the 2007 shooting of NYPD Detective Russel Timoshenko, who as killed through tinted windows.

“The officer should be commended for his polite, professional and respectful conduct and for using his discretion appropriately so the councilmember could complete his official duties,” the department said.

The New York City Police Department is releasing the following statement after an officer conducted a legal and professional stop of New York City Councilmember Yusef Salaam’s vehicle in the 26th precinct yesterday: pic.twitter.com/l0LBtXSOfs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 27, 2024

The How Many Stops Act would require the NYPD to publicly report on all police-civilian Level I and II investigative stops. Adams vetoed the bill last week leading to criticism from advocates, the City Council, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who are demanding an override.

Mayor Eric Adams said in statement that he appreciated Salaam bringing the stop to his attention and commended the officer for his conduct during the interaction.

“The village of Harlem deserves nothing less, and we remain excited to work with Councilmember Salaam,” Adams said.

