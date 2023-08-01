Bridging Structural Holes Inc/The HRC will present the HBCU Allstar Dream Classic this Saturday, Aug. 5, from 3–9 p.m. at Harlem’s Rucker Park.

This HBCU Harlem Takeover features 40 of the best HBCU basketball players. It will be a merging of HBCU sports, education, and traditions with Urban Streetball Culture.

The HBCU Allstar Dream Classic will feature a step show, cheerleaders, and live music, plus coaches, representatives from G-Leagues, European Leagues, and sports agents in attendance.Free tickets are available on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hbcu-allstar-dream-classic-tickets-644887003387.

