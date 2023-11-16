Thanksgiving dinner will likely be just another meal for migrants at Brooklyn shelter

Thanksgiving dinner will likely be just another meal for migrants at Brooklyn shelter

Thanksgiving dinner at National Action Network (252499)

National Action Network hosting turkey giveaway, Thanksgiving community meal

Alabama A&M University marching band to play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Alabama A&M University marching band to play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

yummy fried batata on white surface

One feast to please them all: How to satisfy meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans at Thanksgiving

steak food

Turkey free Thanksgiving tips